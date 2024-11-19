Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.11.2024 13:13 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wirex Works with Banking Circle to Revolutionize Global Financial Operations

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading Web3 money app, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking global alliance with Banking Circle, a leading provider of next-generation banking services.

Wirex Works with Banking Circle to Revolutionize Global Financial Operations

This strategic collaboration is set to dramatically enhance Wirex's financial operations across the globe, empowering millions of users with cutting-edge banking solutions.

Under the cooperation, Banking Circle will provide a robust range of banking services that are crucial to Wirex's continued global expansion and the enhancement of its financial ecosystem. These services will include:

  • Global bank accounts for Wirex: Supporting the company's global expansion by optimizing treasury operations and enabling more seamless management of fiat and digital currencies.
  • New payment services to simplify user experience: Offering instant bank transfers and faster payment solutions, allowing users to send and receive funds effortlessly around the world.
  • Settlement and FX solutions for Wirex: Facilitating smoother, real-time payment flows within Wirex's expanding collaboration network.
  • Liquidity management facilities: Ensuring the scalability and resilience of Wirex's financial services as it grows its ecosystem globally.

By leveraging Banking Circle's infrastructure, Wirex will deliver an enhanced, more flexible financial experience for both retail and business users worldwide.

"We are proud to work with Banking Circle, whose leadership in the global financial infrastructure space is unmatched," said Svyatoslav Garal, Global Head of Payments at Wirex. "By expanding our capabilities and providing greater access to seamless financial solutions, we're reinforcing our commitment to bridging digital and traditional finance. This collaboration is a natural step in enhancing our global platform to create a more efficient experience for everyone."

Cindy Liu, Co-Head Global Account Management: "Working with Wirex is a key move in our goal to revolutionize global finance with efficient and transparent solutions. Wirex's commitment to pushing the boundaries of fintech makes them the perfect fit to reach new heights in digital finance. By combining our strengths, we're confident this collaboration will be a game-changer for global payments and financial services."

This collaboration signifies a bold step forward for both Wirex and Banking Circle, uniting two industry leaders committed to revolutionizing the financial landscape. Together, they will unlock new opportunities in the global payments space, offering a seamless fusion of digital and traditional finance.

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

| wirexapp.com |

About Banking Circle S.A.

Banking Circle S.A. is a modern correspondent bank committed to building a local clearing network for all major currencies, to deliver fast, low-cost payments with no hidden fees for the beneficiary. As a fully licenced bank, free of legacy systems, Banking Circle enables payments companies and banks of any scale to seize opportunities in the new economy - quickly, at low cost. It provides a suite of unique and award-winning banking solutions, including multi-currency banking accounts and Virtual IBANs, bank connections for local clearing and cross-border payments, all underpinned by market leading compliance and security.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Banking Circle Group has branches in Denmark, Germany, the UK, the US, Singapore, Lichtenstein and Australia. For more information on Banking Circle, please visit www.bankingcircle.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561756/Wirex_Banking_Circle.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286023/5035652/Wirex_logo.jpg

Wirex Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wirex-works-with-banking-circle-to-revolutionize-global-financial-operations-302309865.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.