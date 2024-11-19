Thyssenkrupp, the industrial conglomerate, reported a net loss of 1.5 billion euros for the fiscal year 2023/24, yet managed to surpass expectations with a positive free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions. This unexpected financial performance, primarily driven by early customer payments in the Marine Systems division, led to a significant 8% surge in Thyssenkrupp's stock price, reaching 3.67 euros. Despite a 6.7% decrease in revenue to 35 billion euros, investors responded favorably to this news, indicating renewed confidence in the company's financial management. The positive cash flow outcome stands in stark contrast to the initially forecasted negative cash flow of approximately 100 million euros.

Outlook for the Coming Fiscal Year

Looking ahead to 2024/25, Thyssenkrupp aims to return to profitability, projecting a group net income between 100 and 500 million euros. The company plans to maintain revenue at least at the previous year's level and anticipates stabilization in its steel, trading, and automotive sectors during the second half of the year. With a targeted adjusted EBIT ranging from 600 million to 1 billion euros, Thyssenkrupp's forecast suggests a cautious recovery, despite ongoing challenges in key industries such as automotive, construction, and mechanical engineering.

