WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, professional services provider Jacobs Solutions, Inc. (J) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2025, in line with analysts' estimates.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.80 to $6.20 per share on adjusted net revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits over fiscal 2024.On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.15 per share on revenue growth of 6.94 percent to $12.35 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Jacobs' Chair and CEO Bob Pragada said, 'Heading into FY25, we expect positive trends across Water and Environmental, Critical Infrastructure and Life Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing. With our simplified structure, global delivery model and ongoing operating efficiencies, we are well-positioned to drive profitable growth in fiscal year 2025 and beyond.'For the fourth quarter, Jacobs reported net earnings attributable to Jacobs for the quarter of $325.44 million or $2.51 per share, sharply higher than $149.38 million or $1.24 per share in the prior-year quarter.Net earnings attributable to Jacobs from continuing operations soared to $309.30 million or $2.38 per share from $71.41 million or $0.63 per share a year ago.Excluding items, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were $1.37 per share, compared to $1.07 per share in the year-ago quarter.Revenue for the quarter grew 4.4 percent to $2.96 billion from $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net revenue was up 4.3 percent to $2.12 billion from a year ago.The Street was looking for earnings of $1.35 per share on revenues of $3.01 billion for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX