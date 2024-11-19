Tesla's stock faced volatility as protests against its Grünheide factory near Berlin intensified. On Tuesday, authorities began dismantling a protest camp citing public safety concerns, prompting a 1.34% pre-market decline in Tesla's NASDAQ shares to $334.20. This development underscores the ongoing challenges Tesla faces in maintaining its European production capabilities and public image.

Potential Benefit from Subsidy Cuts

Paradoxically, the potential elimination of electric vehicle subsidies in the United States could bolster Tesla's market dominance. While the entire electric auto industry might initially struggle without tax credits of up to $7,500 per vehicle, Tesla's established position and cost efficiency could provide a competitive edge. Analysts suggest that without government incentives, many rivals would struggle to match Tesla's pricing, potentially strengthening the company's market leadership and hindering Chinese competitors' entry into the U.S. market.

