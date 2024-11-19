BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 18 November 2024 were:
224.36p Capital only
225.21p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 120,000 ordinary shares on 18th November 2024, the Company has 70,708,707 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 29,652,598 shares which are held in Treasury.
© 2024 PR Newswire