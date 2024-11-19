BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 18 November 2024 were:

224.36p Capital only

225.21p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 120,000 ordinary shares on 18th November 2024, the Company has 70,708,707 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 29,652,598 shares which are held in Treasury.