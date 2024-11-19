Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company" or "Independence") is pleased to provide an update on the winter drilling program currently underway at its 100% owned 3Ts Project. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and is comprised of seventeen mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The project is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Project and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district within which more than sixteen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres ("m") to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths up to 25 m have been identified.

The winter drill program includes a minimum of 7,500 m of diamond drilling with an estimated budget of approximately $3.5 million. The drill plan includes six infill holes along the Ted-Mint and Tommy Vein Systems for a total of 1,200 m, which will be incorporated into the 43-101 resource that was previously updated in 2022 (see report titled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada" authored by Armitage and Miller, effective August 18th, 2022; please see news release dated August 18th, 2022 for further details). Due to favourable conditions at the project, including unseasonably mild weather, these infill holes have now been completed and samples are being sent to the lab for analysis. Future drilling will further test more recently discovered targets such as the Ian and Johnny vein systems, which have shown early potential to host significant gold and silver grades. Additional drilling will focus on untested targets including Ootsa, Balrog and Alf veins. The Alf veins have been mapped over the past two years by the geological team and have returned grades up to 8.07 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 258 g/t silver. There are two distinct north-south trending veins, with the longest vein traced over 105 m and remaining open along strike and observed up to 2 m in width on surface.

Randy Turner, President and CEO of Independence, commented, "We are pleased that mild weather and careful preparation by the exploration team have resulted in a strong start to the winter drill program. Having the program be ahead of schedule and under budget will enable continued success at 3Ts."

The drill program is scheduled to run through the winter and into spring 2025.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

