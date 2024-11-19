Anzeige
19.11.2024 14:07 Uhr
MacPaw's Moonlock Engine Anti-Malware Technology Awarded CES Innovation Award

Finanznachrichten News

Integrated into CleanMyMac, Moonlock Engine doubles malware scan speed and expands protection to mail, USBs, and more.

KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a leading macOS and iOS software developer, today announced that Moonlock Engine, its proprietary anti-malware technology, was named a CES Innovation Award® Honoree in the Cybersecurity category. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2025 - the world's most powerful technology event.

MacPaw's Moonlock Engine Anti-Malware Technology Awarded CES Innovation Award®

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition recognizing excellence in design and engineering across 33 consumer technology product categories. Honorees are rigorously judged by a panel of experts based on criteria including engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design, and uniqueness and innovation.

Integrated into CleanMyMac's Protection Module, Moonlock Engine scans the system for malware up to twice faster than before and extends its reach to additional areas, such as mail attachments, DMG and ZIP archives, USB drives, browser extensions, and launch items. Users can also tailor scan configurations to their specific needs, prioritizing either speed or coverage.

"Being honored at CES 2025 for Moonlock Engine validates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation," said Oleg Stukalenko, a Lead Product Manager at MacPaw's Moonlock. "With this technology, we're delivering an additional layer of protection to millions of CleanMyMac users. And we at MacPaw are just getting started-exciting advancements in cybersecurity are on the horizon for 2025."

Since CleanMyMac is not primarily positioned as an antimalware tool, the integration of the Moonlock Engine enhances the value for users, allowing them to not only clean and optimize their computers but also safeguard their digital security with the same speed and ease that CleanMyMac is known for.

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for its meticulously crafted products, such as CleanMyMac X, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, and ClearVPN, and known for its Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is dedicated to enhancing and securing the Mac user experience. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, MacPaw serves millions of users worldwide. With one in every five Mac users having at least one MacPaw app, the company is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560630/MacPaw_Moonlock_Engine.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macpaws-moonlock-engine-anti-malware-technology-awarded-ces-innovation-award-302309779.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
