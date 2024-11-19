Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
19.11.2024 14:07 Uhr
ShowPlus Chain (SHC2): Following XT.COM Success, BitMart Listing and Major Global Exchange Plans

Finanznachrichten News

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --ShowPlus Chain (SHC2), the core token of the ShowPlus (Show+®) ecosystem, made a successful debut in the global cryptocurrency market with its listing on XT.COM. Despite its early stage, SHC2 has seen a remarkable surge in trading volume and garnered significant attention. Now, it is set to achieve another milestone with its second exchange listing on BitMart, scheduled for 7:00 AM GMT on November 20, 2024.

ShowPlus Chain (SHC2): Following XT.COM Success, BitMart Listing and Major Global Exchange Plans

XT.COM Listing: A Promising Start for SHC2

The XT.COM listing marked a significant step forward for SHC2 in the global market. By bridging digital assets with real-world applications, SHC2 has delivered new value in diverse industries such as entertainment, e-commerce, accommodation, and banking & payment.

Following its XT.COM debut, SHC2 witnessed record-breaking trading volumes and growing community interest, highlighting its practical utility and growth potential. This strong performance serves as a solid foundation for a successful launch on BitMart.

BitMart Listing: A Key Milestone in Global Expansion

The upcoming BitMart listing represents a crucial turning point in SHC2's growth journey. Scheduled for 7:00 AM GMT on November 20, 2024, this listing will provide SHC2 with access to a broader investor base and further strengthen its position in the cryptocurrency market.

Beyond BitMart, SHC2 has already secured plans to list on 2-3 major global exchanges, starting in December 2024. These strategic expansions will enhance SHC2's global footprint and establish it as a leading digital asset in the cryptocurrency market.

SHC2: An Innovative Digital Asset with Real-World Utility

SHC2 goes beyond being a mere digital asset; it plays a central role within the ShowPlus ecosystem. By supporting prize distribution, sponsorships, and transparent financial transactions, SHC2 integrates seamlessly with platforms such as Show+Rich, Show+Bank, and Show+Trip, offering tangible benefits to its users.

Moreover, SHC2 leverages blockchain security and transparency to deliver real-world value in sectors such as entertainment, e-commerce, banking & payment, and travel, setting a new standard for digital economic solutions.

Global Vision and Ecosystem Expansion

The BitMart listing marks a significant step in accelerating the expansion of the SHC2 ecosystem. With its growing platform, ShowPlus is prepared to connect with millions of users, offering blockchain-driven solutions across finance, travel, and entertainment.

Additionally, SHC2's upcoming listings on major global exchanges will foster deeper connections with international communities, positioning it as a new benchmark in the digital asset market.

Join the Journey of Innovation

SHC2's innovative journey has just begun. With the success of its XT.COM debut, the BitMart listing on November 20, 2024, at 7:00 AM GMT, and plans for major global exchange listings, SHC2 is rapidly growing and redefining the future of the digital economy.

For more information, visit www.showplus-chain.io. Join SHC2 to experience the next wave of digital economic innovation!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561828/ShowPlus_Chain.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/showplus-chain-shc2-following-xtcom-success-bitmart-listing-and-major-global-exchange-plans-302309968.html

