BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

Third Quarter Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $169.6 billion, up 5.5%, or 6.2% (cc)

Consolidated gross margin rate up 21 bps, led by Walmart U.S.

Consolidated operating income up $0.5 billion, or 8.2%; up 9.8% (cc) due to higher gross margins and growth in membership income; also benefited from reduced losses in eCommerce

ROA at 7.8%, ROI at 15.1%, up 100 bps

Global eCommerce sales grew 27%, led by store fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace

Global advertising business grew 28%, including 26% for Walmart Connect in the U.S

Adjusted EPS of $0.58 excludes the effect, net of tax, from a net loss of $0.01 on equity and other investments

Global inventory down 1.0%, including a decrease of 0.6% for Walmart U.S.; in-stock levels healthy

The company will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CST Tuesday, November 19th, 2024, to discuss the company's third quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2025. The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com/news/events and selecting the Third Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.

