Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 18 November 2024 was 921.31p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

19 November 2024