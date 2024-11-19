Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, announced it has significantly expanded its activation channels, growing from 200 at the start of the year to over 400 channels today. This rapid expansion is a critical component of Akeneo's broader strategy to empower brands and distributors with innovative tools that streamline product data management across channels, enabling them to meet the unique demand of each retailer and marketplace site.

Akeneo Activation, an integral extension of its PIM platform, plays a pivotal role in Akeneo's strategy to improve product experiences, and therefore customer experiences, for leading global retail brands. By leveraging Akeneo PIM as the central repository for product data, Akeneo Activation enables seamless distribution of information across major retailer and marketplace platforms. Akeneo PIM + Activation underscores the company's commitment to helping businesses maintain a competitive edge by delivering connected, accurate, and impactful product data that enhances customer experiences at every touchpoint.

Key Milestones and Activation Benefits:

Scaling Channel Connectivity: Akeneo now supports more than 400 activation channels. This extensive network enhances the value of enriched data in Akeneo PIM, allowing brands to syndicate a consistent, reliable presence across all major channels. It has never been easier for businesses to expand by opening new channels or new regions.





Akeneo now supports more than 400 activation channels. This extensive network enhances the value of enriched data in Akeneo PIM, allowing brands to syndicate a consistent, reliable presence across all major channels. It has never been easier for businesses to expand by opening new channels or new regions. Strategic Platform Integrations: Akeneo Activation is now an approved solution provider for Walmart Marketplace sellers. The recent addition of Walmart Marketplace, among other big retailers and marketplaces, reflects the platform's ability to connect with the most important and highly-trafficked channels.





Akeneo Activation is now an approved solution provider for Walmart Marketplace sellers. The recent addition of Walmart Marketplace, among other big retailers and marketplaces, reflects the platform's ability to connect with the most important and highly-trafficked channels. Accelerated Time-to-Market: With the combined power of Akeneo PIM and Activation, brands can simplify their tech stack and manage channels at scale, helping reduce product launch times by up to 70%, enhancing their ability to quickly respond to market demands while maintaining data accuracy and consistency.





With the combined power of Akeneo PIM and Activation, brands can simplify their tech stack and manage channels at scale, helping reduce product launch times by up to 70%, enhancing their ability to quickly respond to market demands while maintaining data accuracy and consistency. Enhanced Conversion Rates and Reduced Returns: The combinations of Akeneo PIM and Activation can help brands increase conversion rates by up to 6% and reduce returns by at least 10%. By ensuring their product information is compelling and consistent across all channels, brands can simultaneously drive net-new revenue growth while cutting costs.

Driving Innovation Through Integration

Akeneo Activation enhances the core functionalities of Akeneo PIM by simplifying how brands activate their enriched product content on leading retailer and marketplace channels through direct connections. The solution balances optimizing content for each individual channel with maintaining data governance in the PIM, ensuring high-quality product experiences everywhere.

"Our rapid growth in activation channels is a testament to the confidence that leading brands have in Akeneo to consistently deliver exceptional product experiences across all channels," said Samuel Augy, Activation VP Business Development, Akeneo. "By adding major retail platforms like Walmart Marketplace, we're expanding our reach while equipping brands with the agility they need to accelerate their time-to-market. This expansion enables them to optimize their omnichannel strategies, ensuring they can respond swiftly to market demands and deliver compelling experiences to customers globally."

Looking Ahead

With the addition of over 250 partnerships with major retailers and marketplaces this year, Akeneo is strategically positioned for continued growth and innovation. The company remains committed to expanding its channel offerings and increasing the benefit of Akeneo PIM with Activation, ensuring that brands are well-equipped to meet the evolving demands of the global retail market.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, CarParts.com, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230411

SOURCE: Akeneo