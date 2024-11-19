Zesty Launches Kompass, Its Automated Kubernetes Optimization Platform, Enabling 5X Faster Node Deployment and Cutting Compute and Storage Costs By Up to 70% Without SLA Compromise

Zesty's unique multi-dimensional automation approach enables continuous cost optimization of Kubernetes clusters. Its new technology enables large-scale node hibernation with 30-second reactivation for efficient resource management.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty, a leader in automated cloud infrastructure management, announced today the launch of Kompass, its automated Kubernetes optimization platform. Developed with operational efficiency and cost savings in mind, the platform addresses the persistent challenges of Kubernetes usage, notably costly over-provisioning, slow node scaling, and storage scalability limitations. Kompass offers visibility, recommendations, and multi-dimensional automation to align compute and storage resource allocation with real-time workloads, achieving unmatched savings without compromising resiliency or SLAs.

DevOps and infrastructure teams increasingly face hurdles in their Kubernetes configuration, hampered by slow node deployment speed and scaling storage capacity, often leading to costly overprovisioning of resources. Recognizing these challenges, Zesty recently acquired Qubex, a company providing solutions to efficiently scale Kubernetes resources. Leveraging Qubex's innovative approach, Zesty introduced HiberScale, a solution that hibernates nodes at scale and reactivates them in just 30 seconds, down from the average reactivation time of 5 minutes, unlocking new avenues for Kubernetes cost optimization. Integrating Qubex's technology into its automated platform allows Zesty to expand its capability to improve cloud infrastructure efficiency with pioneering, industry-leading solutions.

Zesty's integrated platform combines automation and deep visibility into resource costs to simplify the process of identifying and reducing Kubernetes inefficiencies. Kompass provides granular visibility over clusters, nodes, and workload costs, empowering teams to identify Kubernetes savings opportunities and eliminate inefficiencies across deployments.

The fast deployment of nodes also breaks new ground by allowing large utilization of Spot Instances in Kubernetes workloads without risking service disruption. This, along with dynamic real-time autoscaling of persistent volumes, achieves up to 70% overall cost savings while maintaining application availability and SLAs.

"For too long, DevOps teams using Kubernetes have had to compromise between improving cost efficiency and ensuring application resiliency," said Maxim Melamedov, CEO and Co-Founder of Zesty. "With our game-changing multi-dimensional automation approach, it feels like we've redefined the boundaries of Kubernetes optimization with Kompass. Where teams once saw headaches and limitations, they can now easily tread new ground within their Kubernetes environment."

To learn more about Kompass, or to book a demo, click here.

About Zesty

Zesty helps organizations accelerate innovation with its cloud infrastructure optimization platform. Powered by machine learning, Zesty provides FinOps and DevOps teams with prescriptive insights and automation to achieve the ideal utilization of cloud resources and enables organizations to balance operational excellence and costs. Zesty's optimization platform helps companies efficiently allocate resources for applications, with solutions for compute, storage, Kubernetes containers, databases, and more, saving time and money.

Founded in 2019, Zesty was built with the vision of making the cloud more affordable and accessible while reducing waste. With offices in San Mateo, Tel Aviv, Kiev, New York, and London, Zesty supports thousands of organizations, helping them get maximum value out of their cloud infrastructure. To learn more, visit https://zesty.co/.

