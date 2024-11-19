ThoughtSpot Appoints John Colson as SVP of North American Sales to Scale Go To Market Growth as Customers Accelerate Adoption of AI-Powered Analytics

Colson joins from Salesforce with decades of analytics experience to optimize the sales organization, deliver on customer obsession, and drive revenue growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024, the AI-Powered Analytics company, today announced the appointment of John Colson as its Senior Vice President of North American Sales. In his role, Colson will be responsible for driving revenue growth, optimizing the sales organization, and expanding ThoughtSpot's presence in North America as the company continues to accelerate its AI-powered analytics solutions for businesses across industries.

Colson brings more than 30 years of experience in the software industry, with a deep focus on analytics and a proven track record of building and scaling successful SaaS companies. Most recently, he led sales for Salesforce's analytics business, overseeing CRM Analytics, Tableau, and Einstein Analytics. Under his leadership, the business unit achieved over $600M in annual recurring revenue (ARR). At ThoughtSpot, Colson's expertise will play a key role in scaling a high-performing North America sales organization, driving continued revenue growth, and delivering exceptional value to customers. His extensive background in both analytics and sales leadership positions him as a critical driver in positioning ThoughtSpot against legacy BI tools with innovative, AI-powered analytics solutions.

"We're thrilled to welcome John to the ThoughtSpot team," said Jeff Depa, Chief Revenue Officer at ThoughtSpot. "He brings a wealth of leadership and expertise that will be invaluable to our sales organization. John's proven ability to build strong relationships and deliver meaningful results will be instrumental in addressing the unique challenges our customers face. With his leadership, we're confident we can help our customers thrive in putting data and genAI to work in their business in a meaningful and impactful way."

"I've spent decades helping businesses leverage analytics to transform business challenges into success stories," said John Colson, SVP of North American Sales at ThoughtSpot. "ThoughtSpot offers a unique and innovative approach in an industry shaped by legacy tools, and I'm thrilled by the opportunity to build and nurture a team that's committed to driving success for both our customers and our organization. The reputation ThoughtSpot has built in the market, along with recent innovations brought to market with Spotter, makes this an exciting time to join the company."

Colson has joined ThoughtSpot on the heels of significant growth and change, including:

The launch of Spotter (https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-launches-spotter-the-autonomous-agent-for-analytics), ThoughtSpot's agentic AI analyst that brings the analytical and reasoning skills of a data analyst to the fingertips of every user wherever they are.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the AI-Powered Analytics company. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world with the easiest to use analytics platform. With ThoughtSpot, anyone can leverage natural language search powered by large language models to ask and answer data questions with confidence. ThoughtSpot enables everyone within an organization to limitlessly engage with live data in any popular cloud data platform, making it easy to create and interact with granular, hyper-personalized, and actionable insights. Customers can take advantage of both ThoughtSpot's web and mobile applications to improve decision-making for every employee, wherever and whenever decisions are made. With ThoughtSpot's low-code developer-friendly platform, ThoughtSpot Embedded, customers can also embed AI-Powered Analytics to their products and services, monetizing their data and engaging users to keep them coming back for more. Organizations like T-Mobile, BT, Snowflake, Daimler, OpenTable, Capital One, Huel, and Verisk Analytics rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data. Try ThoughtSpot today and see for yourself.

