BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)



Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 October 2024, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue ordinary shares from treasury or buy back its ordinary shares, to be held in treasury or for cancellation, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 19 December 2024.

Enquiries:

Mr K Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



Date: 19 November 2024