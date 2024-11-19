easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 19-Nov-2024 / 14:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 15-Nov-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 18-Nov-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.869447 8.084356 8.953803 67870730 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 0.699978 7.851692 8.551670 applicable)

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 6567045 0.866353 GB00B7KR2P84 23452 0.003094 US2778562098 Sub 6590497 0.869447% Total 8.A

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted n/a 78850 0.010402 Right to Recall n/a 17/01/2029 4659 0.000615 Physical Option n/a Sub 83509 0.011017% Total 8.B1

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights 09/12/2024 Cash 3741114 0.493544 Swaps N/A 15/01/2025 Cash 35083 0.004628 Swaps N/A 31/01/2025 Cash 32935 0.004345 Swaps N/A 28/02/2025 Cash 3242 0.000428 Swaps N/A 03/03/2025 Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps N/A 18/03/2025 Cash 5529400 0.729463 Swaps N/A 21/03/2025 Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps N/A 28/03/2025 Cash 17462578 2.303740 Swaps N/A 31/03/2025 Cash 90000 0.011873 Swaps N/A 02/04/2025 Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps N/A 22/05/2025 Cash 1230516 0.162335 Swaps N/A 04/07/2025 Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps N/A 14/07/2025 Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps N/A 29/08/2025 Cash 20199 0.002665 Swaps N/A 31/10/2025 Cash 8063 0.001064 Swaps N/A 29/12/2025 Cash 206 0.000027 Swaps N/A 16/02/2026 Cash 24398 0.003219 Swaps N/A 18/03/2026 Cash 376269 0.049639 Swaps N/A 26/05/2026 Cash 189497 0.024999 Swaps N/A 31/07/2026 Cash 1315280 0.173517 Swaps N/A 31/08/2026 Cash 70142 0.009253 Swaps N/A 16/09/2026 Cash 6240 0.000823 Swaps N/A 30/10/2026 Cash 177048 0.023357 Swaps N/A 14/06/2027 Cash 237175 0.031289 Swaps N/A 15/02/2028 Cash 17692 0.002334 Swaps N/A Sub 61196724 8.073339% Total 8.B2

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. 3.662295 4.029092% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA

18-Nov-2024

United Kingdom

