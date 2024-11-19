BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) of Germany Tuesday announced that its heart and lung division has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Mechanical Circulatory Support with Premier, Inc. in the U.S.Through the agreement, Premier member hospitals, health systems, and patients in the U.S. could take advantage of special pricing and terms for the Novalung System, an FDA-cleared system for long-term extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.Currently, Fresenius's stock is trading at $21.91, down 0.95 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX