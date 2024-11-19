VoltAero Expands to North America Through an Agreement With AltiSky for Cassio Aircraft Assembly, Sales, Training and Support

ABU DHABI, ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / VoltAero has signed a strategic partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AltiSky for the Cassio electric-hybrid airplane family's local assembly and distribution across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, selecting a partner that brings proven capabilities in aircraft marketing, distribution, maintenance, training and support.

Under terms of the new agreement, AltiSky will become a VoltAero partner and is to build a 30,000-square-foot Cassio assembly facility with an adjoining delivery center in the U.S. along with a state-of-the-art training complex that includes a flight simulator. AltiSky also is to establish a network of regional maintenance support facilities in its area of responsibility.

This strategic partnership was announced today at the Air Expo Abu Dhabi, where VoltAero is present as part of the company's strategy to expand its global industrial and support network while readying the production, certification and service entry of its Cassio aircraft product line. The agreement follows VoltAero's inauguration earlier this month of its primary Cassio final assembly facility and new headquarters at France's Rochefort Airport.

Bill Minkoff, the President and Co-founder of AltiSky, has significant expertise in aircraft sales, distribution, flight operations and advanced air mobility. Under his management, AltiSky became the first U.S. stocking dealer and service center for Tecnam Aircraft.

Minkoff is an experienced aviator, having logged 20,000 hours in various types of general aviation, commercial and military aircraft - including serving as a U.S. Navy fighter pilot and instructor, and as a line check captain with Delta Airlines. Minkoff also co-founded the Advanced Air Mobility consultancy company and served as Vice President of the Advanced Air Mobility Association.

"After looking at many of the all-electric airplanes currently under development - including eVTOLs - I'm convinced that VoltAero's approach is truly realistic, bringing Cassio's configuration as a conventional takeoff and landing aircraft together with the company's proprietary electric-hybrid propulsion system," Minkoff said. "Cassio uses battery technology and power output levels available today, backed by the safety of VoltAero's dual-source electric-hybrid powertrain. Additionally, its operation from airports reduces risks that eVTOLs face in terms of urban acceptance and the need for significant infrastructure development."

Jean Botti, VoltAero's CEO & Chief Technology Officer, added that the AltiSky partnership opens the all-important North American market for Cassio aircraft. "Bill Minkoff's aviation knowledge, along with his extensive business network and proven track record in aircraft sales, provide a partner that will position Cassio as a benchmark in North American regional air mobility."

VoltAero's Cassio electric-hybrid aircraft family consists of three versions that seat from five to 12 persons, and which are tailored for regional commercial operators, air taxi/charter companies, private and business owners/operators, as well as in utility-category service for cargo, postal delivery and medical evacuation (Medevac) applications.

VoltAero's first aircraft will be the Cassio 330, with five seats and a combined electric-hybrid propulsion power of 330 kilowatts. The six-seat Cassio 480 will have electric-hybrid propulsion power of 480 kilowatts, followed by the Cassio 600 with 10/12-seats and an electric-hybrid power of 600 kilowatts.

Contact Information

Marina Evans

VoltAero

marina.evans@voltaero.fr

+33 (0)1 45 78 89 92

SOURCE: VoltAero website

View the original press release on newswire.com.