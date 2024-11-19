Vault Platform: Vault Unvails EthicsChat: AI-Driven Ethical Guidance for Modern Workplaces

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault Platform, a leader in AI-driven ethics and compliance solutions and category leader in Active Integrity, proudly introduces EthicsChat, an innovative new product designed to make Ethics accessible to employees, streamline compliance queries, and enhance workplace integrity. EthicsChat can even be used inside Vault's apps for Slack and Microsoft Teams, offering real-time, AI-powered guidance on ethics, reporting, and resolution, right where work happens.

Vault is developing EthicsChat to empower employees and managers to navigate complex ethical issues confidently, offering consistent, accessible answers to questions on workplace ethics based on the company's policies and Code of Conduct.

Vault's EthicsChat includes expanding its ability to guide employees in understanding complex ethical situations, such as identifying potential Conflicts of Interest or determining whether certain behaviors and events should be reported under company policies.

"EthicsChat is designed to transform an organization's code of conduct into a dynamic, real-time resource, which can be used wherever work happens, in the office or on-the-go" says Neta Meidav, Vault CEO & Co-Founder. "It enables employees to act with integrity in every situation and equips leadership with the information they need to identify trends and proactively manage risks."

EthicsChat is part of Vault's broader Active Integrity product suite including various mobile and AI-powered misconduct reporting channels and the Resolution Hub, collectively supporting both ethical reporting and case resolution workflow. Vault's suite of AI-driven tools positions the company at the forefront of innovation in the compliance tech space, offering scalable, flexible solutions to meet growing demands for transparency and accountability in the workplace.

As Vault continues to lead in AI innovation for ethics and compliance, EthicsChat represents a significant step forward in enabling companies to meet compliance challenges while building a culture of integrity.

For more information on EthicsChat and Vault's full suite of compliance tools, visit vautlplatform.com

About Vault Platform

Vault Platform is the Active Integrity platform, modernizing Speak Up programs with digital, AI-enabled tools to consolidate Speak Up, investigations, and data reporting, providing organizations with the tools they need to reduce risk, and create a culture of Active Integrity.

