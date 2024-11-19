NextMortgage Welcomes New Joint Venture President, Brendan McKeon

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / NextMortgage, a nationwide joint venture between the well-capitalized, privately held mortgage lender CMG Financial and NextHome, the nation's top real estate franchise in owner satisfaction, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brendan McKeon as Joint Venture President. McKeon, a highly accomplished sales executive with a proven track record of expanding purchase market share, is known for his leadership in building top-tier sales teams and recruiting exceptional operations and management talent. His expertise and sales experience will be pivotal in advancing NextMortgage's mission to provide a seamless, comprehensive home buying journey.

McKeon joins NextMortgage with more than two decades of experience in sales and joint venture partnership lending. His mortgage career began at PHH Mortgage and continued at Guaranteed Rate Affinity, the joint venture with Coldwell Banker Realty. His dedication and passion for his new role at NextMortgage position him to make a significant impact and drive the company's success forward.

"I'm thrilled to join NextMortgage and collaborate with the impressive leadership team at NextHome," said McKeon. "Together, we have a unique opportunity to combine the strengths of NextMortgage, powered by CMG Financial, with the sharp, strategic insights of our partners at NextHome to create a seamless, customer-focused home buying journey. I couldn't be more excited to work alongside the talented leaders and producers at NextMortgage as we build on a strong foundation and drive the growth of our joint venture."

"We are excited to welcome Brendan to NextMortgage. His experience and talent align perfectly with our culture and vision, supporting the company's continued growth across the country," said Chris Harris, EVP of CMG Home Loans.

"I could talk about Brendan's accomplishments, his 28 years in the mortgage industry, his success growing companies everywhere he's been, and more, but if I had to pick the single biggest reason we chose him to lead the company, it's who he is as a person. His intuitive understanding, developed over decades, of the relationship between real estate professionals and mortgage professionals was paramount. It's rare for someone to speak both languages fluently, and Brendan does," raved Keith Robinson, CSO of NextHome Inc.

