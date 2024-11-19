How ERP Advisors Group Prevents ERP Implementation Failure

On Thursday, November 21st, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to senior executives, Shawn Windle, will highlight the role of Client-Side Implementation Consultants in preventing ERP implementation failures.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will be joined by Client-Side Implementation Consultant, Kaylee Kissinger, to examine why ERP implementations fail and how a client-side implementation consultant can prevent the downfall of your project.

ERP Advisors Group Logo

White mountain logo on blue background.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/why-you-will-be-thankful-for-your-client-side-implementation-consultant

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/why-you-will-be-thankful-for-your-client-side-implementation-consultant

Contact Information

Erica Windle

Principal, Operations

erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com

720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.