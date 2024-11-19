Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19
19 November 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 605.688p. The highest price paid per share was 612.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 601.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,277,089 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,477,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
10
603.600
16:13:04
616
603.600
16:13:04
1100
603.600
16:13:04
86
603.400
16:12:01
40
603.400
16:12:01
1013
603.400
16:11:01
700
603.200
16:08:46
323
603.400
16:08:38
1191
603.400
16:08:06
232
602.600
16:04:26
33
602.600
16:04:26
355
602.600
16:04:26
519
602.600
16:04:26
749
602.400
16:03:55
927
602.400
16:01:57
1125
602.400
16:01:57
406
602.400
16:01:57
733
601.000
15:56:28
348
601.000
15:56:28
1125
601.200
15:53:50
1130
601.600
15:47:57
621
602.200
15:44:55
361
602.200
15:44:55
678
602.400
15:44:51
463
602.400
15:44:51
687
602.800
15:40:44
406
602.800
15:40:44
225
603.000
15:39:39
723
603.000
15:39:39
960
603.200
15:39:00
1074
602.600
15:35:01
700
602.800
15:32:35
403
602.800
15:32:35
1085
602.800
15:32:35
517
602.400
15:30:26
343
602.400
15:30:26
583
602.400
15:30:26
513
602.400
15:30:26
172
602.000
15:26:31
908
602.000
15:26:31
1105
602.000
15:21:54
1070
602.200
15:20:02
323
602.000
15:14:43
104
602.000
15:14:43
526
602.000
15:14:43
1003
602.000
15:11:57
119
602.000
15:11:57
1112
602.000
15:08:34
970
602.000
15:05:50
931
602.200
15:02:02
175
602.200
15:02:02
161
603.600
15:00:49
848
603.600
15:00:49
666
603.200
14:58:38
465
603.200
14:58:38
352
605.000
14:54:32
705
605.000
14:54:32
343
605.600
14:54:31
520
605.600
14:54:31
177
605.600
14:54:31
947
605.800
14:53:00
1030
605.600
14:50:08
1008
606.000
14:46:31
965
606.200
14:45:40
1048
606.400
14:42:05
1133
606.200
14:40:02
931
606.400
14:39:53
13
606.400
14:38:30
989
606.600
14:38:01
107
606.600
14:38:01
382
606.600
14:38:01
886
606.600
14:38:01
677
606.600
14:38:01
279
605.400
14:29:51
157
605.600
14:29:51
313
605.600
14:29:51
47
605.600
14:29:51
347
605.600
14:29:51
305
605.400
14:29:51
305
605.400
14:29:51
409
605.400
14:29:51
929
605.400
14:29:51
987
605.400
14:20:11
33
605.400
14:19:37
449
605.800
14:19:08
636
605.800
14:19:08
10
605.800
14:17:51
1070
606.000
14:08:00
822
606.000
14:04:50
285
606.000
14:04:50
955
605.800
14:01:21
670
606.000
13:55:41
400
606.000
13:55:41
1144
606.800
13:48:59
1094
606.800
13:47:32
954
607.200
13:40:06
684
607.400
13:40:00
892
607.400
13:40:00
19
607.600
13:39:46
75
607.600
13:38:11
5
607.600
13:38:11
400
607.600
13:38:11
223
607.600
13:38:11
942
606.000
13:28:53
6
606.800
13:20:32
1100
606.800
13:20:32
487
607.200
13:12:30
502
607.200
13:12:30
954
607.000
13:02:06
944
607.000
12:59:56
275
607.200
12:59:55
305
607.200
12:59:55
1127
606.000
12:44:29
927
606.000
12:39:17
995
606.600
12:31:16
803
606.800
12:24:00
158
606.800
12:24:00
501
606.600
12:19:37
624
606.600
12:19:37
1116
607.000
12:13:51
513
607.000
12:07:34
569
607.000
12:07:34
1098
606.600
12:05:07
951
606.400
11:54:17
1118
606.600
11:49:42
927
606.800
11:49:11
928
606.000
11:34:54
481
605.800
11:27:36
481
605.800
11:27:36
74
605.800
11:27:36
1150
606.200
11:17:14
1058
605.800
11:14:23
997
606.000
11:05:01
954
606.400
11:05:01
1070
606.000
10:52:03
1118
606.200
10:50:13
479
606.400
10:49:58
1100
606.400
10:49:58
352
606.200
10:19:20
465
606.200
10:19:20
113
606.200
10:19:20
207
606.000
10:16:39
940
606.000
10:16:39
1099
606.400
10:10:30
1131
607.200
10:05:25
1047
606.600
10:02:00
1065
605.800
09:55:27
264
606.200
09:48:33
885
606.200
09:48:33
997
606.600
09:40:06
1026
605.600
09:31:12
997
605.800
09:25:39
1039
606.200
09:21:57
309
606.600
09:16:00
674
606.600
09:16:00
1007
608.000
09:11:32
339
608.600
09:09:15
685
608.600
09:09:15
1102
610.400
08:59:57
1099
610.600
08:59:50
1110
610.200
08:50:03
1015
609.400
08:45:46
959
609.400
08:39:59
1002
609.400
08:31:45
44
610.200
08:23:15
1009
610.200
08:23:15
878
611.800
08:16:48
162
611.800
08:16:48
1035
612.000
08:13:32
1058
612.600
08:13:32
41
609.600
08:07:38
1100
609.600
08:07:38
1041
610.400
08:06:15