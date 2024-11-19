Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
19.11.24
13:26 Uhr
7,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2007,35018:25
7,2507,30017:51
PR Newswire
19.11.2024 18:01 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

19 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 605.688p. The highest price paid per share was 612.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 601.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,277,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,477,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

10

603.600

16:13:04

616

603.600

16:13:04

1100

603.600

16:13:04

86

603.400

16:12:01

40

603.400

16:12:01

1013

603.400

16:11:01

700

603.200

16:08:46

323

603.400

16:08:38

1191

603.400

16:08:06

232

602.600

16:04:26

33

602.600

16:04:26

355

602.600

16:04:26

519

602.600

16:04:26

749

602.400

16:03:55

927

602.400

16:01:57

1125

602.400

16:01:57

406

602.400

16:01:57

733

601.000

15:56:28

348

601.000

15:56:28

1125

601.200

15:53:50

1130

601.600

15:47:57

621

602.200

15:44:55

361

602.200

15:44:55

678

602.400

15:44:51

463

602.400

15:44:51

687

602.800

15:40:44

406

602.800

15:40:44

225

603.000

15:39:39

723

603.000

15:39:39

960

603.200

15:39:00

1074

602.600

15:35:01

700

602.800

15:32:35

403

602.800

15:32:35

1085

602.800

15:32:35

517

602.400

15:30:26

343

602.400

15:30:26

583

602.400

15:30:26

513

602.400

15:30:26

172

602.000

15:26:31

908

602.000

15:26:31

1105

602.000

15:21:54

1070

602.200

15:20:02

323

602.000

15:14:43

104

602.000

15:14:43

526

602.000

15:14:43

1003

602.000

15:11:57

119

602.000

15:11:57

1112

602.000

15:08:34

970

602.000

15:05:50

931

602.200

15:02:02

175

602.200

15:02:02

161

603.600

15:00:49

848

603.600

15:00:49

666

603.200

14:58:38

465

603.200

14:58:38

352

605.000

14:54:32

705

605.000

14:54:32

343

605.600

14:54:31

520

605.600

14:54:31

177

605.600

14:54:31

947

605.800

14:53:00

1030

605.600

14:50:08

1008

606.000

14:46:31

965

606.200

14:45:40

1048

606.400

14:42:05

1133

606.200

14:40:02

931

606.400

14:39:53

13

606.400

14:38:30

989

606.600

14:38:01

107

606.600

14:38:01

382

606.600

14:38:01

886

606.600

14:38:01

677

606.600

14:38:01

279

605.400

14:29:51

157

605.600

14:29:51

313

605.600

14:29:51

47

605.600

14:29:51

347

605.600

14:29:51

305

605.400

14:29:51

305

605.400

14:29:51

409

605.400

14:29:51

929

605.400

14:29:51

987

605.400

14:20:11

33

605.400

14:19:37

449

605.800

14:19:08

636

605.800

14:19:08

10

605.800

14:17:51

1070

606.000

14:08:00

822

606.000

14:04:50

285

606.000

14:04:50

955

605.800

14:01:21

670

606.000

13:55:41

400

606.000

13:55:41

1144

606.800

13:48:59

1094

606.800

13:47:32

954

607.200

13:40:06

684

607.400

13:40:00

892

607.400

13:40:00

19

607.600

13:39:46

75

607.600

13:38:11

5

607.600

13:38:11

400

607.600

13:38:11

223

607.600

13:38:11

942

606.000

13:28:53

6

606.800

13:20:32

1100

606.800

13:20:32

487

607.200

13:12:30

502

607.200

13:12:30

954

607.000

13:02:06

944

607.000

12:59:56

275

607.200

12:59:55

305

607.200

12:59:55

1127

606.000

12:44:29

927

606.000

12:39:17

995

606.600

12:31:16

803

606.800

12:24:00

158

606.800

12:24:00

501

606.600

12:19:37

624

606.600

12:19:37

1116

607.000

12:13:51

513

607.000

12:07:34

569

607.000

12:07:34

1098

606.600

12:05:07

951

606.400

11:54:17

1118

606.600

11:49:42

927

606.800

11:49:11

928

606.000

11:34:54

481

605.800

11:27:36

481

605.800

11:27:36

74

605.800

11:27:36

1150

606.200

11:17:14

1058

605.800

11:14:23

997

606.000

11:05:01

954

606.400

11:05:01

1070

606.000

10:52:03

1118

606.200

10:50:13

479

606.400

10:49:58

1100

606.400

10:49:58

352

606.200

10:19:20

465

606.200

10:19:20

113

606.200

10:19:20

207

606.000

10:16:39

940

606.000

10:16:39

1099

606.400

10:10:30

1131

607.200

10:05:25

1047

606.600

10:02:00

1065

605.800

09:55:27

264

606.200

09:48:33

885

606.200

09:48:33

997

606.600

09:40:06

1026

605.600

09:31:12

997

605.800

09:25:39

1039

606.200

09:21:57

309

606.600

09:16:00

674

606.600

09:16:00

1007

608.000

09:11:32

339

608.600

09:09:15

685

608.600

09:09:15

1102

610.400

08:59:57

1099

610.600

08:59:50

1110

610.200

08:50:03

1015

609.400

08:45:46

959

609.400

08:39:59

1002

609.400

08:31:45

44

610.200

08:23:15

1009

610.200

08:23:15

878

611.800

08:16:48

162

611.800

08:16:48

1035

612.000

08:13:32

1058

612.600

08:13:32

41

609.600

08:07:38

1100

609.600

08:07:38

1041

610.400

08:06:15


© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.