US Nuclear Corp.: US Nuclear Announces a Significant Improvement in 3rd Quarter Financials

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE) is pleased to announce they have made significant progress in reducing current liabilities by over $3 million in the 3rd quarter, while projecting a swing in profitability of over $1 million from the 3rd quarter of 2023. Results will be released with the 3rd quarter results later this month.

In conjunction with these efforts, the Company has increased pricing by 5.5% effective this month, and has begun a cost reduction program to reduce expenses 15%, or $100k per quarter in order to facilitate the road back to profitability.

Chamberlain Capital Partners have been retained to assist in these efforts by raising additional capital to fund the increased level of sales, and introduce marketing programs which will educate potential customers about the 50-year history of the Company in the nuclear-monitoring space. New initiatives will introduce monitoring devices that can identify and monitor the worst emitters of methane and carbon dioxide from the population of 5 million uncapped and abandoned oil wells in the US.

In 2025 the Company will introduce monitors to monitor the level of PFAS "forever chemicals," a health threat area estimated to be many times larger than those created by both asbestos and tobacco combined.

For sales and product information call Bob Goldstein at (818) 472-7071, or email Mark Kohn at mark.kohn@usnuclear.com. For Investor information call Jack Lennon at Chamberlain Capital (508) 360-8407 or jjlennon@comcast.net.