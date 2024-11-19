Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.11.2024 17:49 Uhr
22 Leser
Sonor Investments Limited Reports Third Quarter Financial Results



TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonor Investments Limited today reported its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

9 months ended September 30 3 months ended September 30
2024
$000		 2023
$000
 2024
$000
 2023
$000
Revenue 2,039 809 1,370 (149)
Income (loss) before taxes 1,558 365 1,236 (335)

Michael Gardiner, Chair and CEO, stated that as at September 30, 2024, the Company's assets totaled $63.8 million. These assets included $15.8 million of marketable securities, $35.6 million in private investment and $12.4 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company realized $260,000 of net capital gains on the sale of investments. In the comparable period for 2023, the Company realized a net capital loss of $26,000 on the sale of investments. During the three month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company realized $7,000 of net capital gains on sale of investments. During the three month period ended September 30, 2023, the Company realized $16,000 of net capital loss on the sale of investments.

During the period under review, the Company has maintained net assets and qualified investments in excess of the amounts prescribed under the share conditions pertaining to the First Preference Shares in its capital stock.

Sonor Investments Limited is an investment company located in Toronto, Canada. The First Preference Shares of Sonor trade on The TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SNI.PR.A.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contacts:

Mr. Michael Gardiner
Chair and CEO
(416) 369-1499
Ms. Fanny Grenier
Treasurer and CFO
(416) 369-1499


