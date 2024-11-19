Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.11.2024 17:49 Uhr
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in October 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Nanterre, 19 November 2024

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in October 2024

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic


 October YTD at the end of October
(10 months)

 % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2023
VINCI Autoroutes +0.8% -0.5%
Light vehicles +0.1% -0.5%
Heavy vehicles +4.9% -0.7%

Traffic was particularly buoyant in October for heavy vehicles, which benefited from one additional working day compared with last year. Across all vehicle categories, the contraction in traffic year to date has been reduced to -0.5%.

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1


 October YTD at the end of October
(10 months)

 % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019
VINCI Airports +6.2% +8.8% +8.5% +3.1%
Portugal (ANA) +2.9% +20% +4.2% +17%
United Kingdom +4.8% +2.7% +7.6% -2.9%
France +3.0% -5.8% +4.6% -12%
Serbia +1.1% +34% +7.2% +35%
Hungary +19% +9.6% +19% +8.0%
Mexico (OMA) -4.4% +13% -3.1% +13%
United States of America +0.3% -0.5% +8.8% +6.2%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -0.7% +19% +6.3% +25%
Costa Rica -5.2% +56% +21% +57%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +12% +20% +13% +4.8%
Brazil +10% -0.7% +4.1% -1.7%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +14% +7.2% +20% -6.1%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +20% -34% +19% -39%
Cabo Verde +19% +10% +16% +7.0%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

Following on the previous months trend, VINCI Airports' passenger numbers remained very well oriented in October. Overall, they were up by more than 6% compared with 2023.

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2


 October YTD at the end of October (10 months)

% change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019
VINCI Airports +4.1% -0.2% +5.6% -3.4%
Portugal (ANA) +0.2% +11% +1.9% +8.4%
United Kingdom +3.7% +2.1% +5.0% -5.6%
France +1.9% -18% +3.2% -22%
Serbia +0.6% +23% +4.9% +21%
Hungary +17% +5.1% +17% +2.6%
Mexico (OMA) -3.9% -12% -3.0% -12%
United States of America +13% +2.7% +14% +9.0%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -15% -4.4% -7.6% +1.9%
Costa Rica -4.2% +50% +20% +52%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +13% +5.4% +14% +0.7%
Brazil +7.5% -1.6% +1.7% -3.4%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +7.0% +2.5% +11% -3.8%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +10% -44% +12% -42%
Cabo Verde +34% -3.2% +21% -5.8%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
