Thyssenkrupp's stock surged 8% to €3.67, defying expectations after reporting a €1.5 billion net loss for the 2023/24 fiscal year. The industrial conglomerate surprised investors with a positive free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions, primarily driven by early customer payments in its Marine Systems division. Despite a 6.7% revenue decline to €35 billion, the market reacted favorably, indicating renewed confidence in the company's financial management.

Optimistic Outlook for 2024/25

Looking ahead, Thyssenkrupp aims to return to profitability in the coming fiscal year, projecting a group profit between €100 million and €500 million. The company plans to maintain or slightly increase revenue compared to the previous year, anticipating stabilization in its steel, trading, and automotive sectors during the second half of the year. With a targeted adjusted EBIT between €600 million and €1 billion, Thyssenkrupp's forecast suggests a cautious recovery amidst ongoing challenges in key industries.

