BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased slightly in October after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.The producer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in October, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in September.The renewed rise in October was mainly affected by higher prices in the manufacture of wood and wood products, in the repair of machinery and equipment, and in the manufacture of electronic equipment, the agency said.On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.3 percent in October, led by price increases in electricity production and in the manufacture of wood and fuel oils.Data also showed that export prices climbed by 1.1 percent monthly and by 1.2 percent annually in October. Import prices rose 0.4 percent over the month, while they fell 1.1 percent from a year ago.