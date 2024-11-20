Anzeige
20.11.2024 08:07 Uhr
Augmentum Fintech plc - Notice of Interim Results

Augmentum Fintech plc - Notice of Interim Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

20 November 2024

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notice of Interim Results

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, will announce its interim results for the six month period to 30 September 2024 on 26 November 2024.

Analyst Call

The Manager will host a conference call for analysts at 10:00 a.m. on 26 November 2024.

To register to join the call please email: results@augmentum.vc

Investor Meet Company Presentation

The Company will host an online investor presentation at 10.30 a.m. on 29 November 2024 where the Manager will present the Company's financial results for the six-month period to 30 September 2024.

The presentation will be hosted on the Investor Meet Company platform and is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00 a.m. the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and should "add to meet Augmentum Fintech plc" in order to register for the call at the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/augmentum-fintech-plc/register-investor Those who already follow Augmentum Fintech plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Enquiries

Augmentum Fintech

Tim Levene (Portfolio Manager)

Georgie Hazell Kivell (Investor Relations)

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

georgie@augmentum.vc

Quill PR

Nick Croysdill, Sarah Gibbons-Cook

(Press and Media)

+44 (0)7815 823412
+44 (0)7702 412680
press@augmentum.vc

Peel Hunt LLP

Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy

(Investment Banking)

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Singer Capital Markets

James Moat, James Fischer

(Investment Banking)

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.


© 2024 PR Newswire
