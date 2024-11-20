Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75&#8239;%-Rallye
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 08:07 Uhr
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Bodycotewww.bodycote.com

20 November 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March and 30 July 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through Jefferies International Limited:

Date of purchase:

19 November 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

349

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

600.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

600.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(pence per share)

598.10p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 184,185,862 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme in March 2024, the Company has purchased 7,270,310 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 9.6.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

73

600

19/11/2024 08:16:06

00433140569TRLO1.1.1

BATE

10

600

19/11/2024 08:16:06

00433140570TRLO1.1.1

AQXE

38

600

19/11/2024 08:16:06

00433140571TRLO1.1.1

CHIX

215

600

19/11/2024 08:16:06

00433140572TRLO1.1.1

XLON

13

600

19/11/2024 08:16:06

00433140573TRLO1.1.1

TRQX


© 2024 PR Newswire
