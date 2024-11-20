Anzeige
20.11.2024 08:37 Uhr
A.M.O. Puglia Alberi Monumentali di Ostuni: 2024 UNESCO World Olive Tree Day Dedicated to Puglia's Monumental Olive Trees

Finanznachrichten News

A.M.O. Puglia and Save the Olives Announce the World's First Preservation Zone and Monumental Olive Tree Park

OSTUNI, Italy, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honour of UNESCO World Olive Tree Day on 26th November A.M.O. Puglia Alberi Monumentali di Ostuni and Save the OlivesONLUS are spotlighting the urgent fight to save Puglia's monumental olive trees, many of which are in danger of extinction due to the devastating Xylella fastidiosa bacteria. Today, the two non-profits proudly announce the opening of the world's first preservation zone and park for these ancient trees in Ostuni. This initial 25-hectare zone, known as A.M.O. Alberi Monumentali di Ostuni, is the first step towards a larger, 100-hectare protected area that will help combat the encroaching threat of Xylella.

Successful Grafting of a Monumental Olive Tree - A.M.O. Puglia

Xylella has already destroyed 21 million olive trees across Puglia. This new preservation zone brings together land rented by A.M.O. Puglia and land contributed by privately owned partners, all of whom are committed to expanding the park, reversing the devastation, and protecting these ancient olive trees, which range from 1,000 to 2,500 years old. Supported by local farmers, agronomists, tourism experts, and volunteers, the joint initiative aims to serve as a model for biodiversity, sustainable agriculture, and eco-tourism, with aspirations to join UNESCO's Green Citizens programme in 2025.

"This is a powerful example of community action to protect our landscape and heritage," says Paul Bernie, President of A.M.O. Puglia. "The monumental olive trees in Puglia represent a priceless cultural, economic, and environmental legacy."

A.M.O Puglia and Save the Olives are calling for further support starting with urgent training on grafting protocols needed to save the 350,000 monumental olive trees still at risk.

Donations, lobbying, and social media shares can all help to Save Puglia's Olive Trees:

  • Donate: Their crowdfunding campaign aims to raise €300,000 to fund urgent grafting and land management
  • Lobby: Petition EU policymakers to add preventive grafting to official plant protection policies. Contact information is available on A.M.O. Puglia's website
  • Amplify: Spread awareness with preservetheolivetrees. Follow @amo_ostuniolivetrees and @savetheolives to join the movement.

Patrizio Ziggiotti, General Secretary of Save the Olives ONLUS, adds, "This project demonstrates the effectiveness of early intervention. Grafting is the only available solution to preserve these monumental olive trees, and together, we can turn the tide on this crisis."

Donate at www.amopuglia.com or savetheolives.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561992/AMO_Puglia_Monumental_Olive_Tree.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-unesco-world-olive-tree-day-dedicated-to-puglias-monumental-olive-trees-302310443.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
