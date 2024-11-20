BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The yen fell to 5-day low of 164.72 against the euro and 197.68 against the pound, from recent highs of 163.97 and 196.24, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 5-day lows of 155.53 and 175.94 from recent highs of 154.59 and 175.27, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 167.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 157.00 against the greenback and 177.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX