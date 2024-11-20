Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 09:01 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

[20.11.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE00BN4GXL63

14,903,600.00

EUR

0

142,797,778.36

9.5814

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE00BN4GXM70

10,080.00

SEK

0

972,559.45

96.4841

Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE00BMQ5Y557

186,600.00

EUR

0

20,369,115.81

109.1592

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE00BMDWWS85

40,542.00

USD

0

4,634,039.61

114.3022

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE00BN0T9H70

39,549.00

GBP

0

4,399,336.96

111.2376

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE00BKX90X67

43,191.00

EUR

0

4,584,700.18

106.1494

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE00BKX90W50

17,579.00

CHF

0

1,702,883.66

96.8703

Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE000L1I4R94

1,601,463.00

USD

0

17,241,686.83

10.7662

Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE000LJG9WK1

464,970.00

GBP

0

4,663,113.19

10.0288

Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE000JL9SV51

313,609.00

USD

0

3,402,283.06

10.8488

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE000BQ3SE47

3,820,550.00

SEK

0

408,111,759.78

106.8202

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE000LSFKN16

627,000.00

SEK

0

6,383,387.81

10.181

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE000LH4DDC2

123,650.00

SEK

0

1,311,937.88

10.6101

Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE000WXLHR76

1,109,910.00

SEK

0

11,612,583.12

10.4626

Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE000P7C7930

27,990.00

SEK

0

295,958.91

10.5737

Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE000061JZE2

891,028.00

SEK

0

9,339,067.94

10.4812

JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE000CV0WWL4

18,900,000.00

JPY

0

1,850,618,734.75

97.9163

JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

19.11.24

IE0002A3VE77

200,000.00

EUR

0

1,988,547.16

9.9427


© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.