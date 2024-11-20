Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
[20.11.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE00BN4GXL63
14,903,600.00
EUR
0
142,797,778.36
9.5814
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
972,559.45
96.4841
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE00BMQ5Y557
186,600.00
EUR
0
20,369,115.81
109.1592
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE00BMDWWS85
40,542.00
USD
0
4,634,039.61
114.3022
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE00BN0T9H70
39,549.00
GBP
0
4,399,336.96
111.2376
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE00BKX90X67
43,191.00
EUR
0
4,584,700.18
106.1494
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE00BKX90W50
17,579.00
CHF
0
1,702,883.66
96.8703
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE000L1I4R94
1,601,463.00
USD
0
17,241,686.83
10.7662
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE000LJG9WK1
464,970.00
GBP
0
4,663,113.19
10.0288
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE000JL9SV51
313,609.00
USD
0
3,402,283.06
10.8488
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE000BQ3SE47
3,820,550.00
SEK
0
408,111,759.78
106.8202
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE000LSFKN16
627,000.00
SEK
0
6,383,387.81
10.181
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE000LH4DDC2
123,650.00
SEK
0
1,311,937.88
10.6101
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE000WXLHR76
1,109,910.00
SEK
0
11,612,583.12
10.4626
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE000P7C7930
27,990.00
SEK
0
295,958.91
10.5737
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE000061JZE2
891,028.00
SEK
0
9,339,067.94
10.4812
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE000CV0WWL4
18,900,000.00
JPY
0
1,850,618,734.75
97.9163
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.11.24
IE0002A3VE77
200,000.00
EUR
0
1,988,547.16
9.9427