DURABOOK (Twinhead International Corp.): Durabook and Parent Company, Twinhead International Corp., Celebrate 40 Years of Innovation in Computing Solutions

The anniversary marks a year of achievement by Durabook, including introducing two rugged AI PCs, realising ATEX certifications, and deployment of a FirstNet Ready® S14I Rugged Laptop, amongst global enterprise deployments.

TAIPEI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, along with its parent company Twinhead International Corp., is celebrating 40 years of pioneering innovation in electronic product manufacturing. This significant milestone underscores Durabook's dedication to creating purpose-built rugged computing solutions. Over the past year, Durabook has achieved notable successes, including launching two rugged AI PCs, obtaining ATEX certifications, and introducing a FirstNet Ready® rugged laptop, all while expanding its footprint in global enterprise markets.

Durabook has achieved four decades of success in engineering innovation and manufacturing high-performing personal computers and peripherals by embracing its tagline "Prepare for the Unexpected" and continuously building on three core pillars of Adaptability, Innovation, and Sustainability.

Adaptability

Durabook's commitment to continuous research and development ensures the delivery of cutting-edge rugged computing technology that meets the evolving needs of its partners and customers. With completed development and production facilities in Taiwan, Durabook caters to a wide range of industries and offers extensive customisation options.

Leveraging its professional R&D expertise, Durabook combines modular product designs with state-of-the-art technology, serving key industries, such as automotive, defence, government, manufacturing, oil & gas, public safety, transportation & logistics, and utility & field service. Additionally, Durabook supports the retail, aerospace, geomapping, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductor sectors.

Durabook's engineering expertise allows for collaboration with customers to develop purpose-built solutions tailored to unique requirements, customise capabilities to meet in-field performance, and partner with independent software and hardware vendors for sector-specific solutions.

Innovation

Durabook's dedication to R&D and design, commitment to quality, and focus on creating innovative solutions have led to significant achievements. Notable successes include the global deployment of its R8 fanless 8-inch Rugged Tablets for geological measurement applications.

The introduction of two rugged Artificial Intelligence (AI) PCs, the Z14I Fully Rugged Laptop and the S14I Semi-rugged Laptop, showcases Durabook's ability to support powerful, dynamic, and evolving work at the edge. These AI-ready laptops are equipped with Intel® Core Ultra CPU platform.

The S14I Semi-rugged AI Laptop, approved by First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet), underwent rigorous testing to ensure flawless performance on the FirstNet wireless network, even under extreme conditions. FirstNet's wireless network capabilities and the FirstNet Ready® S14I Rugged Laptop meet the unique needs of first responders across the U.S.

Durabook also launched two ATEX-certified tablets, the R8-EX Rugged Tablet and the U11I-EX Rugged Tablet, meeting stringent requirements for industries with significant risk of explosion, such as in oil & gas refineries and in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Positioned to penetrate new industries and expand its reach, Durabook aims to capture a significant share of AI deployments within the growing AI infrastructure, continuing its commitment to Prepare for the Unexpected with highly flexible and innovative rugged mobile products.

Sustainability

Durabook embraces the ESG framework, considering Environmental, Social, and Governance factors to assess its ethical and sustainable behaviour and hold itself accountable. We strive for progress and innovation, as well as constant improvement in our products, quality and service, and pursue excellence, all while embodying the spirit of corporate sustainability.

"At Durabook, ESG issues are business issues, as much as traditional financial or strategic considerations," said Fred Kao, CEO, Twinhead. "We believe that holding ourselves accountable to nature and humanity in our corporate conduct is a vital part of our 40-year success and our readiness to deliver the unexpected."

Follow the DURABOOK brand

The Durabook product family of rugged laptops and tablets can be followed on various social media channels including LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

About DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for more than 40 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than two decades.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562748/Durabook_celebrate_40_year_innovation_image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/durabook-and-parent-company-twinhead-international-corp-celebrate-40-years-of-innovation-in-computing-solutions-302310909.html