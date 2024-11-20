DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (AEJL LN) Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Nov-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.9039 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5507127 CODE: AEJL LN ISIN: LU1900068328 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068328 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJL LN Sequence No.: 360109 EQS News ID: 2033951 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 20, 2024 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)