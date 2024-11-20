Anzeige
20.11.2024 09:40 Uhr
Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc (CNAL LN) 
Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
20-Nov-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 19-Nov-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 153.9652 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1074314 
CODE: CNAL LN 
ISIN: FR0011720911 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0011720911 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CNAL LN 
Sequence No.:  360147 
EQS News ID:  2034035 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2034035&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2024 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
