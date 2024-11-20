PostSig Raises $1.2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Led by Frontier Venture Capital, With Participation From SaaS Ventures and Prominent Industry Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / PostSig, Inc., the contract performance management platform designed for the capital markets industry, today announced the successful close of its $1.2 million pre-seed funding round. The investment was led by Frontier Venture Capital with participation from SaaS Ventures and a distinguished group of angel investors, including Robert Jeanbart, former CEO of SIX Financial Information; David Ron, former CFO of Krux; and Chris Petrescu, CEO and Founder of CPCapital and former Head of Data Strategy at Exodus Point. The funding will enable PostSig to accelerate customer acquisition and revenue growth.

To learn more about PostSig, visit www.postsig.com.

PostSig's innovative platform is addressing a critical need in the capital markets, where firms are seeking solutions to optimize margins, control operating expenses and maximize the value of their data contracts.

"We are excited to partner with such a strong group of investors who share our vision for transforming contract management in capital markets," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO of PostSig. "This funding empowers us to build on our early success, execute at scale, and deliver meaningful results for our rapidly growing customer base."

"PostSig's rapid customer adoption and innovative approach to contract performance management make it a standout in the market," said David Cremin, General Partner at Frontier Venture Capital. "The company is uniquely positioned to redefine how capital markets firms manage their data contracts and we are thrilled to support their journey."

Robert Jeanbart, former CEO of Financial Information and one of the angel investors in the round, commented, "Managing data contracts after the signature is a major industry pain point that has long been overlooked and costs a lot of money to be left on the table. PostSig's solution has the potential to bring much-needed clarity and efficiency to an area critical to the financial sector."

About PostSig, Inc.

PostSig is a cutting-edge contract performance management platform focused on delivering actionable post-signature data to the capital markets industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, the AI-powered platform eliminates time-consuming manual processes, reduces risk and transforms contracts from passive documents into strategic business assets. With PostSig, data teams can reduce expenses and increase revenue by unlocking value from their otherwise dormant data agreements. Learn more at www.postsig.com.

About Frontier Venture Capital

Frontier Ventures Capital specializes in supporting early-stage companies, utilizing computer intelligence to transform the way businesses operate. Since 2003, Frontier Capital has been partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs to drive increases in efficiency, speed and gross margins across many business sectors.

About SaaS Ventures

SaaS Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in B2B software startups. The firm leverages its expertise and network to help founders build scalable, industry-leading businesses.

