Airbus SE shares exhibited fluctuating trends on Monday's XETRA trading session, despite the company's impressive financial performance in the previous quarter. The aerospace giant reported a significant increase in earnings per share, rising from €1.02 to €1.24, alongside a 5.32% growth in revenue, reaching €15.69 billion. However, this positive news failed to stabilize the stock price, which opened at €138.26, peaked at €139.36, and later retreated to €136.32, marking a 1.6% decline from the previous day's close.

Future Outlook and Analyst Projections

Financial experts maintain an optimistic stance on Airbus's prospects, forecasting earnings per share of €5.12 for the fiscal year 2024. The average price target is set at €160.89, suggesting substantial upside potential from current levels. Additionally, shareholders can anticipate a dividend increase to €2.13 this year, up from €1.80 in the previous year. The company's next quarterly report, scheduled for February 13, 2025, is expected to provide fresh insights into Airbus's financial health and potentially influence stock performance.

