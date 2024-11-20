Anzeige
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: 872956 | ISIN: BMG578481068 | Ticker-Symbol: 1C4
Frankfurt
20.11.24
09:15 Uhr
1,580 Euro
-0,030
-1,86 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 10:25 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sommet Education forge Partnership with Mandarin Oriental

Finanznachrichten News

To set the highest standards in Hospitality Talent Development

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sommet Education is excited to announce a long-term strategic collaboration with Mandarin Oriental, the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. The alliance is aimed at enhancing the hospitality industry's talent pool through targeted educational and training initiatives as well as diversity-focused programs.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

The collaboration is structured around three core objectives: enriching the student learning experience with real business exposure, enabling employee development via bespoke training initiatives, and offering hospitality career and learning opportunities to high potential individuals from underserved communities. This partnership will leverage Sommet Education's worldwide network of campuses and institutions, including Les Roches, Glion, Ecole Ducasse, Invictus Education in South Africa, Indian School of Hospitality as well as Sommet Education Foundation.

This partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to developing future leaders in hospitality.

On the occasion, Laurent Kleitman, CEO Mandarin Oriental shared: "We are proud to be partnering with Sommet Education which has produced many of our top talent across their various educational institutions already today and is developing the talent of tomorrow. Together we will add value to talent, help progress their abilities and promote career opportunities in our industry."

Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO Sommet Education added: "We are thrilled to partner with Mandarin Oriental, sharing the value of hospitality excellence and aligning on a people-centric vision. This collaboration extends beyond traditional boundaries, offering invaluable career and learning pathways in hospitality for young students, employees and underserved talented individuals. Together, we aim to foster a new generation of leaders who will shape the future of hospitality experiences."

Elevating the student learning journey
In a dynamic and ever-evolving hospitality industry, cultivating job readiness among students throughout their academic journey is paramount. This goal will be advanced through a series of targeted initiatives that weave industry immersion and Mandarin Oriental's practical expertise into Sommet Education's institutions academic programs. Students will benefit from Mandarin Oriental workshops, masterclasses, leadership and executive talks, and on-site field visits, creating a bridge between theoretical knowledge and real-world application.

Today, Mandarin Oriental operates a prestigious portfolio of 41 hotels, 12 residences, and 24 exclusive homes across 26 countries and territories, establishing itself as a leader in luxury hospitality. Through this strategic partnership, students from Sommet Education institutions will gain unparalleled access to this world-class network, providing a unique environment to immerse themselves in industry-leading practices. This exposure is designed to set them apart in the job market, equipping them with a unique expertise and professional readiness.

About Sommet Educationhttps://www.sommet-education.com/

Contact: Anouck Weiss, CHIEF COMMUNICATION OFFICER media@sommet-education.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563057/Sommet_Education.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563058/Sommet_Education_1.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280685/5038543/Sommet_Education_Logo.jpg

Sommet Education

Sommet Education Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sommet-education-forge-partnership-with-mandarin-oriental-302311202.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
