Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
20.11.2024 10:43 Uhr
World Maritime Merchants Forum Limited: Navigating the Cycles | 2024 World Maritime Merchants Forum Held in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 November, the 2024 World Maritime Merchants Forum grandly opened in Hong Kong, China. As a major platform for global maritime industry exchange and dialogue, this landmark event was led by China Merchants Group (CMG) in collaboration with the Transport and Logistics Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO), the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the Hong Kong Shipowners Association (HKSOA).

Since 2021, the World Maritime Merchants Forum has been held in Hong Kong for three consecutive years. This year, the Forum once again partnered with "Hong Kong Maritime Week" under the theme "Navigating the Cycles", focusing on the latest policies, trends and hot topics in the maritime industry. Guests were invited to discuss the new opportunities and challenges facing the shipping industry amidst the significant shifts in global trade and transportation.

The event drew approximately 1,500 participants, including authoritative figures and leaders from global shipping, ports, trade, logistics, financial institutions and industry regulatory bodies.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navigating-the-cycles--2024-world-maritime-merchants-forum-held-in-hong-kong-302311221.html

