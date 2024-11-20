BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The pound rose to a 6-day high of 1.2715 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2673.Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound advanced to 5-day highs of 0.8327, 197.80 and 1.1240 from early lows of 0.8360, 196.24 and 1.1193, respectively.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.29 against the greenback, 0.82 against the euro, 200.00 against the yen and 1.13 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX