Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

November 20, 2024

Commerzbank AG

EUR Green Tier 2 Fixed-to-Fixed Resettable Green Subordinated Note due 2037

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ45Y55 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 4.125% green subordinated Notes due 20 February 2037 Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Danske Bank Deutsche Bank HSBC ING Bank

