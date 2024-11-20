Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
Post-stabilisation notice
November 20, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank AG
EUR Green Tier 2 Fixed-to-Fixed Resettable Green Subordinated Note due 2037
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000CZ45Y55
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 500,000,000
Description:
4.125% green subordinated Notes due 20 February 2037
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Danske Bank
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
ING Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.