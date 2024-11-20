Anzeige
Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Post-stabilisation notice

November 20, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

EUR Green Tier 2 Fixed-to-Fixed Resettable Green Subordinated Note due 2037

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Commerzbank AG

Guarantor (if any):

none

ISIN:

DE000CZ45Y55

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 500,000,000

Description:

4.125% green subordinated Notes due 20 February 2037

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Danske Bank

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

ING Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


