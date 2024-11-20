Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|13/11/2024
|580 000
|64.88
|37 627 442
|14/11/2024
|215 020
|64.60
|13 891 195
|15/11/2024
|38 758
|66.12
|2 562 652
|18/11/2024
|-
|0.00
|-
|19/11/2024
|10 000
|70.12
|701 189
|Previous Transactions
|8 889 906
|Accumulated to date
|9 733 684
|66.17
|644 037 928
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 23 816 189 shares, corresponding to 1.19% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
- 191124_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1fa2be48-870d-4581-9f77-53c8b0343636)