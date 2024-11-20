Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

20th November 2024

It is announced that at the close of business on 19thNovember 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

19th November 2024 51.34p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 51.21p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

20th November 2024