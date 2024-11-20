Mondi Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

20 November 2024

Notification of change in Director's details

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, an independent non-executive director of Mondi plc, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Rotork plc with effect from 20 November 2024.

This disclosure is made to comply with LR 6.4.9 R of the UK Listing Rules.

