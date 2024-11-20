Anzeige
WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 12:55 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

Mondi Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

20 November 2024

Notification of change in Director's details

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, an independent non-executive director of Mondi plc, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Rotork plc with effect from 20 November 2024.

This disclosure is made to comply with LR 6.4.9 R of the UK Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

Investors/analysts:

Fiona Lawrence +44 742 587 8683

Mondi Group: Head of Investor Relations

Media:

Chris Gurney +44 799 004 3764

Mondi Group: Head of Corporate Communication

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 22,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2023, Mondi had revenues of €7.3 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.2 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

mondigroup.com

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.


© 2024 PR Newswire
