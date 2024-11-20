BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 19 November 2024 were:

223.23p Capital only

224.09p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 93,313 ordinary shares on 19th November 2024, the Company has 70,615,394 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 29,745,911 shares which are held in Treasury.