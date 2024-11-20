BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 19 November 2024 were:
223.23p Capital only
224.09p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 93,313 ordinary shares on 19th November 2024, the Company has 70,615,394 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 29,745,911 shares which are held in Treasury.
© 2024 PR Newswire