Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

20 November 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 19 November 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £47.987million Including current year income and expenses £48.216million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 252.89p Including current year income and expenses 254.09p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 253.86p Including current year income and expenses 254.95p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

