CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Arrangements To Address Mailing Delays Resulting From Canada Post Strike

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH) (the "Corporation") is providing an update to shareholders on the potential impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Corporation's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver to shareholders, among others, its financial statements and related disclosure and meeting materials in respect of the Corporation's special and annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on December 13, 2024 (the "Meeting").

As a result of the strike, and pursuant to BC Instrument 51-514 Exemption from the requirement to send financial statements and related disclosure to securityholders during a disruption in postal service, the Corporation is advising shareholders that:

electronic copies of the Corporation's annual and interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (the "Financial Disclosure") have been filed and are available on the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com; in addition, electronic copies of the Corporation's management information circular and related materials prepared in connection with the Meeting (the "Meeting Materials") have also been filed and are available on the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com; the Corporation will provide copies of the applicable Financial Disclosure and Meeting Materials by email to each entitled shareholder who requests same while the strike is ongoing, at no charge; shareholders can direct requests under (iii) to Braam Jonker at the contact details below or to Computershare's Shareholder Services Call Center at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free in Canada and the United States) between 8:30am and 8:00pm Eastern Time or 514-982-7555 (international direct dial); and the Corporation will mail copies of the applicable Financial Disclosure after regular postal service resumes to those registered and beneficial shareholders who request same, as soon as practicable, and in any event within ten days of the date on which regular postal services resumes.

If necessary, the Corporation will seek an exemption from the British Columbia Securities Commission from mailing the Meeting Materials to its registered shareholders and to certain beneficial owners who have requested same as prescribed under National Instrument 51 - 102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer.

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. The Company is an environment, social, and governance ("ESG")-focused company investing in innovative technologies. These technologies have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, as the Company transitions into a mid-tier mineral resource producer.

CoTec is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. The Company has made four investments to date and is actively pursuing operating opportunities where current technology investments could be deployed.

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Corporation's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to the adoption of new technologies across the mineral extraction industry and the benefits to the Corporation which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

