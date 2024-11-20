AIP Capital: Phoenix Aviation Capital Acquires one Boeing 787-9 Aircraft on Lease with American Airlines

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix"), a full-service aircraft lessor, and AIP Capital, an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in commercial aviation today announced the acquisition of one Boeing 787-9 aircraft on long-term lease with American Airlines from ORIX Aviation ("ORIX").

This marks the first transaction between Phoenix and AIP Capital with ORIX. The aircraft acquired by Phoenix, bearing manufacturers serial number 40646, is a 2018 vintage Boeing 787-9 powered by GEnx engines.

"We are pleased to have concluded this inaugural transaction with ORIX Aviation," said Mathew Adamo, Managing Partner at AIP Capital who also serves on the board of Phoenix. "We appreciate ORIX's professional manner and collaboration throughout this transaction, and we look forward to building upon this successful partnership in the future."

"We are delighted to have successfully completed our first transaction with AIP Capital and Phoenix Aviation Capital," said James Meyler, CEO at ORIX Aviation. "We look forward to working closely again with both in the future."

Gibson Dunn acted as transaction counsel to Phoenix and AIP Capital. O'Melveny acted as transaction counsel to ORIX Aviation. KPMG advised Phoenix and AIP Capital on tax matters.

About Phoenix Aviation Capital

Phoenix Aviation Capital is a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft and is dedicated to meeting the financing needs of its airline customers across the globe. Phoenix Aviation Capital is based in Dublin and is managed by AIP Capital, a global aviation asset management and investment firm.

For more information about Phoenix Aviation Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@phoenixaviationcap.com.

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in commercial aviation. AIP believes its unique investment strategy, relationships, and hands-on approach enable AIP to execute its mission of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients across market cycles. With offices in Stamford, Dublin, and Singapore, AIP maintains a global footprint and is backed by a full platform of professionals across finance, technical, legal, risk management and underwriting.

For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@aipcapital.com

