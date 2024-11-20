Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTC Pink: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") announces amended pricing of its non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") previously announced on October 30, 2024.

Pursuant to the amended pricing, the Company proposes to issue up to 12,500,000 Units at a price of $0.24 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.36 for two years following the date of closing of the Private Placement.

Cabral may pay finder's fees in connection with the Private Placement. Finders will be paid a cash commission equal to up to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for general corporate purposes and to complete drilling and detailed engineering following the recently completed prefeasibility study on a starter operation designed to target weathered gold-in-oxide material at the Cuiú Cuiú gold district.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date. Completion of the Private Placement and the payment of any finder's fees will be subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 11.11Mt @ 0.48 g/t gold (171,883oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 12.22Mt @ 0.39 g/t gold (151,608oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated 12th October 2022.The resource estimate for the oxide material is based on an NI 43-101 compliant estimate released on 21st October 2024 with an NI 43-101 compliant technical report expected to be filed within 45 days of the release date.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer gold workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

