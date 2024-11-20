Bayer AG faces turbulent times on the stock market as analysts revise forecasts downward. Jefferies has reduced its price target for the chemical and pharmaceutical giant from €29 to €22, maintaining a "Hold" rating. This adjustment stems from lowered profit estimates for 2025/26, particularly in the agrochemical sector. The forecast suggests a decline in operational earnings (EBITDA), potentially leading to sustained moderate cash flow and a new peak in debt levels.

Pharmaceutical Portfolio Expansion Amidst Financial Pressures

In a bid to bolster its cardiovascular portfolio, Bayer has secured an exclusive licensing agreement with a biotech firm for the drug Aficamten in Japan. This deal, valued at up to €560 million, aims to drive long-term growth in the lucrative heart medication segment. However, despite this strategic move, Bayer's stock performance remains under pressure. The share price recently dropped to €19.98, significantly below its 52-week high of €37.94. Analysts maintain an average price target of €28.89, indicating potential upside, but ongoing legal disputes and profit strains continue to challenge the company's market position.

