20.11.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reversed split and change of ISIN for BEAR OLJA X5 H

Finanznachrichten News
At the request of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, there will be a reversed split in
relation 1:500 in below certificate. The certificat will be traded under new
ISIN code with effect from November 25, 2024. 



Short name:                 BEAR OLJA X5 H   
----------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN                SE0015807946    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code November 22, 2024  
----------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN                  SE0023439930    
----------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:  November 25, 2024  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                   Reversed split 1:500
----------------------------------------------------------------
                                
----------------------------------------------------------------





For further information about the split please contact Svenska Handelsbanken AB
at +46 20 81 61 61, or bullbear@handelsbanken.se and for information about the
settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
