Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reversed split and change of ISIN for BEAR OLJA X5 H

At the request of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, there will be a reversed split in relation 1:500 in below certificate. The certificat will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from November 25, 2024. Short name: BEAR OLJA X5 H ---------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN SE0015807946 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code November 22, 2024 ---------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN SE0023439930 ---------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: November 25, 2024 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:500 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split please contact Svenska Handelsbanken AB at +46 20 81 61 61, or bullbear@handelsbanken.se and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.